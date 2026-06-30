On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to present the 232nd (June 2026) edition of PreSense, featuring another rich array of meaningful content.
I am very happy that this month, we are also releasing this edition with an audio version.
In the past two
months, a political Tsunami has been unfolding, and all the major parties are
affected in one way or another. This month’s editorial analyses the situation
and gives a way out for political parties.
In the Cover Story, Shri M R Sivaraman, IAS retd., former Revenue Secretary and an authority on Indian Fiscal Policy, gives his blueprint for transforming India economically.
In the second Cover Story, we analyse the performance, challenges, and criticisms of Narendra Modi, who holds the record for the longest elected Prime Minister of India.
Other Highlights:
Prince cartoon
Exclusive interview
with T G Venkatesh, former MP and Industrialist under Visionary Titan
Freedom Fighter: Lala
Lajpat Rai
Review of the June
2006 edition of PreSense
A review of the performance of the 18th Lok Sabha
Download
https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0626.pdf
Audio version of this edition
https://tinyurl.com/aMagazine0626
As always, we value your valuable feedback at editor@corpezine.com and encourage you to share PreSense with your network.
See you next month with more inspiring content.
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