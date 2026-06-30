232nd (June 2026) edition of eMagazine PreSense Editorial: Political Tsunami in India| Cover Story 1: Blueprint to economic transformation – an Interview with Shri M R Sivaraman IAS (Retd) former Revenue Secretary to Govt. of India | Cover Story 2: Modi’s 12 years governance an analysis | Visionary Titan: Interview with Shri T G Venkatesh, former MP and an Industrialist | Review of 18th Lok Sabha | Freedom fighter: Lala Lajpat Rai | Review of June 2006 edition of PreSense | Prince cartoon





On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to present the 232nd (June 2026) edition of PreSense, featuring another rich array of meaningful content.

I am very happy that this month, we are also releasing this edition with an audio version.

In the past two months, a political Tsunami has been unfolding, and all the major parties are affected in one way or another. This month’s editorial analyses the situation and gives a way out for political parties.

In the Cover Story, Shri M R Sivaraman, IAS retd., former Revenue Secretary and an authority on Indian Fiscal Policy, gives his blueprint for transforming India economically.

In the second Cover Story, we analyse the performance, challenges, and criticisms of Narendra Modi, who holds the record for the longest elected Prime Minister of India.

Other Highlights:

Prince cartoon

Exclusive interview with T G Venkatesh, former MP and Industrialist under Visionary Titan

Freedom Fighter: Lala Lajpat Rai

Review of the June 2006 edition of PreSense

A review of the performance of the 18th Lok Sabha

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https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0626.pdf

Audio version of this edition

https://tinyurl.com/aMagazine0626

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See you next month with more inspiring content.