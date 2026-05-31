231st (May 2026) | Editorial on Prime Minister’s 7-point appeal + Cover stories on five state assembly elections 2026 and Tamil Nadu Elections + Interview with Kishor Makwana + Announcement of Sansad Ratna Awards 2026 + Review of May 2006 edition + Gopalakrishna Gokhale + Prince cartoon

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to present the 231st (May 2026) edition of PreSense, featuring another rich array of meaningful content.

I am very happy that this month, we are also releasing this edition with an audio version.

Prime Minister’s 7-point appeal to the nation to tighten the belt has come at the right time, as the whole world faces an oil crisis. We are explaining the importance in the Editorial.

The recently concluded five-State Assembly elections 2026 have conveyed a loud and clear message to all parties that citizens are no longer interested in pep talk and arrogance. The ballot revolution reveals the emergence of a youth force in politics. We have authored two Cover Stories due to the importance of the topic.

Other Highlights:

Prince cartoon

Exclusive interview with Kishor Makwana, Chairman, NCSC

as a Visionary Titan of this month

Freedom Fighter: Gopal Krishna Gokhale of Maharashtra

Review of the May 2006 edition of PreSense

Announcement of Sansad Ratna Awards 2026





Download the edition from the following link

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0526.pdf

As always, we value your valuable feedback at editor@corpezine.com and encourage you to share PreSense with your network.

See you next month with more inspiring content.