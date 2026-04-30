230th (April 2026) Edition of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial on Corporate Jihadi + Cover Story on the defeated delimitation bill and women's reservation + Visionary Titans: Gp. Capt. R Vijayakumar (Retd), VSM + Review of Budget Session 2026 + Review of April 2006 edition + Freedom fighter Tileswari Baruah

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to present the 230th (Apr 2026) edition of PreSense, featuring another rich array of meaningful content.

I am very happy this month also, we are releasing this edition with an audio version.

The recent media reports on the harassment of women, the corporate jihadi at TCS BPO of Nashik, shook the entire nation. Our Editorial analyses the entire incident and comes out with workable solution to prevent such incidents in future.

In the extended sittings of the Budget Session 2026, both the ruling party and the Opposition defeated the Constitutional Amendment to provide one-third reservation to women from the 2029 General elections onwards. The detailed cover story studies the insight of the discussion.

Other Highlights:

Exclusive interview with Gp. Capt. R Vijayakumar (Red), VSM, as a Visionary Titan of this month

Freedom Fighter: Tileswari Baruah from Assam

Review of the April 2006 edition of PreSense

Review of the Budget Session 2026 of the Parliament

Download from

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/ presense0426.pdf



Listen to the audio version of this edition

https://tinyurl.com/ aMagazine0426







As always, we value your valuable feedback at editor@corpezine.com and encourage you to share PreSense with your network.

See you next month with more inspiring content.







