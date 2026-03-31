229th (March 20266) Edition of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial on Digital addiction and need for legislation + Cover Story on Gul War + Interview with C Sivakumar as Visionary Titan + Prince cartoon + Analysis of T20 + Book Launch + Freedom Fighter Moje Riba + College Elections

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to present the 229th (Mar 2026) edition of PreSense, featuring another rich array of meaningful content.

I am very happy to announce that from this edition onwards, we are launching the audio version of this eMagazine as aMagazine for the convenience of readers.

In recent days, people have started debating about the impact of social media on children below 16. Some countries and some Indian States have brought Laws to regulate the usage of social media by children. The Editorial analyses the need for such regulations.

The Gulf War has impacted all the people globally. In India, we face a shortage of gas supply. The Cover Story emphasises the immediate need for peace treaty and the role of India to bring peace to save the globe.

Other Highlights:

Exclusive interview with C Sivakumar with Podcast

Prince Cartoon

Freedom Fighter: Moje Riba, Arunachal Pradesh (50th Freedom Fighter to be featured in the series by C Badri)

Review of the March 2006 edition of PreSense

College Elections

Book Launch

Review of T20

Download from

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0326.pdf

We are happy to announce that from this edition, we are releasing the audio version of the digital magazine as aMagazine (audio magazine). Please listen from this link:

https://tinyurl.com/aMagazine0326

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See you next month with more inspiring content.

Jai Hind!



