228th (Feb 2026) Edition of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial on AI Summit + Cover Story on why opinion and exit polls do not predict accurately + Exclusive interview with Dr Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City + Review of Feb 2011 edition of PreSense + Freedom Fighter Haipou Jadonang of Nagaland + AIMERS Foundation + Prince cartoon

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to present the 228th (Feb 2026) edition of PreSense, featuring another rich array of meaningful content.

I am happy to share with our readers that from this month, we have reconstituted the Editorial Board, by inducting three Senior Professionals from different domains. They will add value to the contents of this eMagazine PreSense. I welcome the new professionals.

Recently, India hosted the AI Summit 2026 in Delhi successfully. Many global political and technology leaders participated and positioned India as a leader in Technology. Our Editorial deals with the impact of AI Summit.

We also observe that opinion polls and exit polls are unable to predict or study the mindset of voters. The cover story analyses the reasons for such a phenomenon, comparing with highly accurate Image audit or Perception Audit.

Other Highlights:

Exclusive interview with Dr Sandeep Marwah

Prince Cartoon

Freedom Fighter: Haipou Jadonang, Nagaland

Review of the Feb 2011 edition of PreSense

