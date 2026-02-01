On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to present the 227th (Jan 2026) edition of PreSense, featuring another rich array of meaningful content.

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I extend warm Greetings to all our readers for the 77th Republic Day. PreSense rededicates its services to the Nation and to provide positive journalism for building our nation.

As concerned Citizens of this great nation, we are worried about the weakening opposition. In a vibrant democracy, both ruling and opposition parties should be strong for better accountability and governance. We are writing an editorial on the weakening Congress and the urgent need for the party to resurrect itself to serve the nation.

Navodaya Schools, started 40 years back to provide residential high-class education to the rural poor children, has silently revolutionised with significant achievements. The cover story elaborates on their great success story.

From this edition, we are introducing a new column, “Visionary Titans”. We will be interviewing visionary personalities in society and sharing their achievements and views. This month, we are publishing an exclusive interview with Prof. Arunansu Halder, President of Suresh Gyan Vihar University at Jaipur.

Other Highlights:

Prince Cartoon

Freedom Fighter Pherozeshah Mehta

Review of the Jan 2011 edition of PreSense

Podcasts on Navodaya schools in Tamil and interview with Prof. Arunansu Haldar in Hindi

Download from

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/ presense0126.pdf



Tamil Podcast on Navodaya Schools

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=AaKxVTJ1Vzg



Interview with Prof. Arunansu Haldar (Hindi)

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=8ITGWTZYhb0





As always, we value your feedback at editor@corpezine.com and encourage you to share PreSense with your network.

See you next month with more inspiring content.

Jai Hind!







