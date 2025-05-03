218th (April 2025) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on Pahalgam terrorist attack + Cover story - Exclusive interview with Shri Jagadambika Pal, Chairman of JPC on Waqf amendment 2024 + AI generated podcast on this conversation + Review of April 2010 edition of PreSense + Time Zone Correction + India's own ChatGPT + Freedom fighter Pratap Singh + Customised GPTs of PreSense





On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to release the 218th (April 2025) edition, which has rich and varied content.

The terrorist attack and killing of 26 innocent tourists at Pahalgam shook the entire world. The whole country expects the Indian Government to take revenge on Pakistan, which indirectly breeds terrorism against India. This edition carries an Editorial on this vital issue.

The Waqf Amendment Act 2024, passed by both the Houses of Parliament and approved by the President, is now challenged in Supreme Court of India. PreSense carries an exclusive interview with Shri Jagadambika Pal, Hon’ble Chairman of Joint Parliamentary Committee that examined the Bill. Please read the interview and listen to the corresponding podcast generated by AI.

Other Highlights

Prince cartoon

Freedom Fighter – Pratap Singh

Review of the April 2010 edition

Time Zone correction across the world

India’s own ChatGPT

This edition can be downloaded from this link

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0425.pdf

I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition, too.

Jai Hind



