207th (May 2024) edition of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial on Modi 3.0 - Challenges and Opportunities | Cover Story on Arya Samaj and DAV + Launch of Hackathon for students + Skills required for job market + Speal feature on Dr Ranu Sinha + Prince cartoon + many more

We are pleased to release the 207th (May 2024) edition of eMagazine PreSense.

We apologise for the five-day delay in releasing this edition. We wanted to include the election results and their impact.

The editorial covers the reasons behind BJP not getting 272 mark and the challenges and opportunities before Modi 3.0. Cover Story covers the services rendered by Arya Samaj and DAV group of Schools.

In addition, this edition carries PreSense updates, Susan Musings, Dipti DigiSphere and an article on new skills required for job market. We also feature Dr Ranu Sinha, the first Indian American Hollywood Producer and Director, who has made history in the US. Triambak's cartoon brings cheers.

As part of Prime Point Foundation's Silver Jubilee Celebrations, we have launched a Hackathon to students jointly with the Media Science Department of Anna University, Chennai, to curb misinformation.

