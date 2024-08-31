210th (August 2024) edition of eMagazine PreSense Editorial: Crime against women | Cover Story: Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 | Report on Felicitation event | Announcement of Sansad Ratna Jury Committee | Review of Parliament Session | Tribal Art - Pattachitra | Freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose | Jesus' Leadership | Prince cartoon

I am pleased to release the 210th (Aug 2024) edition of PreSense with its rich content. On behalf of PreSense, I greet the readers for the 78th Independence Day celebrations.





The nation has witnessed a horrifying incident of rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata. After the Nirbhaya incident in 2012, this incident has drawn the attention of the entire nation. Civil society across the country protested in the streets. Even the Supreme Court of India has taken up this issue suo moto. We have written an editorial on the ‘crime against women’ in India, comparing it with other countries globally.





Recently, the Indian Government introduced a Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, which has generated controversy and debate. This bill has also been referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee for scrutiny. Our cover story deals with this in detail.





Other Highlights of this issue:





Triambak’s Prince cartoon





Freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose





Review of PreSense August 2009 issue





Susan’s Musings on Jesus and his leadership





Tribal Arts - Pattachitra of Eastern India





Felicitation function organised by Sansad Ratna Committee





Jury Committee for the Sansad Ratna Awards of the 18th Lok Sabha





A quick review of Parliament sessions





The eMagazine may be downloaded from this link





https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0824.pdf



