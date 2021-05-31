171st (May 2021) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial: Media and politicians should not create panic + Cover Sotry: Covid Version 2.0 + Discussion on new IT Rules 2021 + 15th Anniversary of PreSense and launch of ebook + Review of Parliament function upto Budget Session 2021 + Exclusive interview with Shri Shrirang Appa Barne MP and many more





On behalf of Editorial Team, we are pleased to release the 171st (May 2021) edition of PreSense broadly with the following subjects.





we are also pleased to announce that your eMagazine PreSense has completed 15 years and has entered 16th year. During this occassion, we have also brought out an ebook titled "PreSense Speaks on Communication, Journalism and Perception Management", a compilation of articles published on these subjects in the past 15 years. You may download the ebook free of cost from the link given in the current issue of PreSense.





Editorial : K. Srinivasan explains as to how media and politicians create panic during this pandemic period.





Cover Story : T N Ashok writes on the Covide Version 2.0





Report : V. Rajendran writes on the video discussion on the new IT rules 2021 governing the social media OTT platforms.





Special Report : 15th Anniversary of eMagazine PreSense and launch of ebook on communication.





National : K. Srinivasan reviews the performance of Parliamen up to the end of Budget 2021 Session.





Interview : Shrirang Appa Barne, MP representing Maval (Maharashtra) constituency explains his services to the covid affected people in his constituency in conversation with Priyadharshni Rahul.





Triambak Sharma's Prince cartoon.





This edition may be downloaded from the following link.







