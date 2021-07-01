172nd (June 2021) edition of PreSense: 7 years of Modi rule - A review based on snap survey | Print Media will fade away in future - Interview with Maxim Behar | MP Ajay Misra's work in his constituency | iOS vs Android | Ancient Indians and Mathematics | Prince cartoon

We are pleased to release the 172nd (June 2021) edition of eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents:

Editorial : Prime Point Srinivasan writes a review of the 7 years of Modi rule and the functioning of opposition parties, based on the snap survey conducted.

Cover Story: In a freewheeling conversation with Priyadharshni Rahul, Maxim Behar, President of World Communication Forum Association, Davos, Switzerland, he shares his viewsw about media, social media, public relations, public affairs, etc.

Special Report :Ajay Misra, Member of Parliament, Kheri (UP) Constituency shares how he supports his people during this pandemic time.

Technology : Srinivas Gopal writes about the difference between iOS and Android.

Health : Dr R Jagannathan writes about where the world stands today on Covid 19.

Ancient Indian Wisdom : Dr N Ramamoorthy writes about the Mathematical knowledge of our ancient Indians.

Triambak's Prince cartoon

http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0621.pdf

