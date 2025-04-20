217th (March 2025)edition of eMagazine PreSense: CoverStoryon two decades journey of PreSense+ Editorial on Delimitation + Onlinecourses in Digital wonderland + AI for employment + History of Holi + Freedomfighter Buxi Jagabandhu +Review of March 2010 edition + Prince cartoon

Tuesday, April 1, 2025

217th (March 2025) edition of eMagazine PreSense: Cover Story on two decades journey of PreSense + Editorial on Delimitation + Online courses in Digital wonderland + AI for employment + History of Holi + Freedom fighter Buxi Jagabandhu + Review of March 2010 edition + Prince cartoon

We are pleased to release the 217th (March 2025) issue of your eMagazine PreSense. 

Please also listen to the Podcast created by NotebookLM of Google on the journey of PreSense.

https://youtu.be/mnTStrAVe68?si=5ef96M3J3gorxTDU

Other Highlights of this edition:

1.   Editorial on Delimitation

2.   Prince Cartoon

3.   Online courses in the Digital Wonderland

4.   Freedom fighter: Buxi Jagabandhu

5.   AI for employment

6.   Historical significance of Holi

7.   From the Archives: Review of March 2010 edition

Please download from

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0325.pdf

We are confident that you will continue to enjoy this edition too.  Kindly share your feedback to editor@corpezine.com

When we enter the 20th year, we rededicate ourselves to positive journalism in the coming years too.

