216th (Feb 2025) edition of eMagazine PreSense - Editorial: Glorifying negativity and wrongdoers | Cover Story on Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 | Book Launch on Mastering Smart Prompts | Prince cartoon | Freedom fighter Bachan Ram Gairola | Review of Feb 2010 edition of PreSense

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to release the 216th (Feb 2025) edition, which has rich and varied content.



In recent days, we have observed in traditional and social media, the glorification of anti-heroes, including wrongdoers. The recent media reports glorifying the 104 illegal immigrants, who were deported to India, is causing concern. Even the funeral processions of terrorists are attended by thousands of people as if they have sacrificed their life for the nation. Our Editorial deals with this state of affairs.



The recently concluded Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 has made history in many aspects. It is a true example of the confluence of faith, governance, and the general public. Our cover story gives a detailed account of the great event.



Other Highlights



Launch of book on ‘Mastering Smart Prompts in 7 Steps’, published by Prime Point Foundation.

Launch of book at Sydney published by Prime Point Foundation

Review of our archived edition – Feb 2010

Freedom fighter: Bachan Ram Gairola



This edition can be downloaded from the link

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/ presense0225.pdf



I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition, too. Kindly send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com so that our Editorial Board can examine your suggestions. Please share this edition with your friends. I will catch up with you next month with more varied content.



Jai Hind



Prme Point Srinivasan