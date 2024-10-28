212th (Oct 2024) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on Assembly Elections 2024 | Cover Story on Increasing Trends of Divorce Cases in India | Tribal Arts of India | Evolution of Indian Music | Facts or Fiction? | Freedom fighter Rao Tula Ram | How US President is elected? | Review of Oct 2009 edition | Prince cartoon



On behalf of the Editorial Board, I wish all our readers a very happy Dussehra and Deepavali. I am pleased to release PreSense's 212th (Oct 2024) edition, which has rich and varied content.

The recent Assembly Elections in Haryana, Jammu, and Kashmir have surprised and shocked all political parties. Those who were perceived as strong were weak in the field, and vice versa. The editorial explores the reasons for this and the lessons the parties should learn.

The recent increase in divorce cases in India is highly alarming and causing concern. It is challenging the basic concept of marriage as an Institution. The Cover Story examines the reasons behind such a syndrome and suggests ways to resolve it.

Other Highlights of this issue:

Triambak’s Prince cartoon

Freedom fighter Rao Tula Ram

AI-Generated Podcasts

Evolution of Indian music

Tribal Arts of India

Review of Oct 2009 edition of PreSense

Facts or Fiction? – Use of AI in journalism

The US Presidential Elections 2024

I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition, too. Kindly send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com so that our Editorial Board can examine your suggestions. Please share this edition with your friends. I will catch up with you next month with more varied content.