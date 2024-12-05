213th (Nov 2024) edition of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial on urgent need to empower women leaders + 25th Anniversary of Prime Point Foundation + 75th Constitution Day 2024





Dear Readers,

I am delighted to share with you the 213th edition (November 2024) of our eMagazine, PreSense, featuring insightful and enriching content.

This edition is a special milestone as it celebrates the 25-year journey of Prime Point Foundation, which was established in December 1999. The Foundation marked its Silver Jubilee in Chennai with the participation of several eminent personalities. Additionally, on November 27, 2024, the Foundation celebrated the 75th Constitution Day in Delhi, graced by many distinguished guests.

This special edition highlights the Foundation's remarkable journey and its various initiatives over the past 25 years. You can download the issue using the link below:

Download PreSense November 2024 Edition

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense1124.pdf

I am confident you will enjoy reading this edition. Your feedback is invaluable to us; please share your thoughts at editor@corpezine.com.