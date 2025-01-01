214th (Dec 2024) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on the Ruckus in Parliam3ent + Cover Story on Grooming leaders to corporates and politics + Tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh + Wall paintings, India's legacy + Freedom fighter Yogendra Shukla + Hackathon Certificates + Prince cartoon

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am happy to release the 214th (Dec 2024) edition, which has great content for you.

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I would like to wish all the readers a very happy and prosperous New Year 2025.

I am also happy to announce that from January 2005 onwards, Shri Ramesh Sundaram, currently the editor-in-chief of PreSense, will take over as Joint Managing Editor. Shri C Badri, currently the Consulting Editor, will take over as editor-in-chief. Both of them have rich experience in their respective domains.

We are also planning to include a few Media and Journalism students for three months to train them in Digital Journalism. This will be a continuous process, and these students will also be issued certificates.

Dec 2024 Edition

The recently concluded Winter Session of Parliament caused great disappointment for the entire nation. We are publishing an editorial on this shameful act.

Today, the whole world, including India, is facing a leadership crisis in corporates and politics. The Cover Story analyses the importance of grooming leaders, challenges, and solutions.

Other Highlights

Prince cartoon

Tributes to Dr Manmohan Singh

Ancient Indian Wisdom: Wall paintings

Hackathon for students

Review of Dec 2009 edition of PreSense

Freedom fighter of India: Yogendra Shukla





I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition, too. Kindly send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com so that our Editorial Board can examine your suggestions. Please share this edition with your friends. I will catch up with you next month with more varied content.

The edition may be downloaded from the link

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense1224.pdf