209th (July 2024) Edition of eMagazine Presense Editorial- Colonial hangover and disrespecting Indian traditional dress | Cover Story - Impact of the Budget on the Middle Class | Review of July 2009 edition of PreSense | Mind Mapping | Nalanda University |Susan's Musings | Freedom fighter Veer Budhu Bhagat | Prince cartoon.

I am pleased to release the 209th (July 2024) edition of PreSense with its rich content.

The new Government presented the Budget in July 2024 for the FY 2023-24. Lots of debates are going on in the media about the budget. PreSense also joins in analysing the impact of the Budget on the middle Class in the Cover Story.





Recently, a Karnataka farmer was denied entry into the Cinema Hall situated in a leading mall at Bengaluru for the reason that he was wearing a traditional dhoti and turban like a farmer. This incident generated a serious debate across the nation. PreSense Editorial analyses similar incidents that happened in the past and suggests suitable national legislation to eradicate the colonial hangover.

Highlights of this issue:





Triambak’s Prince cartoon

Freedom fighter Veer Buddhu Bhagat

Review of PreSense June 2009 issue

The usefulness of Mind Mapping