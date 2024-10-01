211th (Sep 2024) edition of eMagazine PreSense - Editorial on Secularism in India | Cover Story on Taxation, Growth and Common Man | Book Launch at National Media Conference | Youth Parliament | Screw Pine Craft | Global Warming | 3 Tier democracy in Australia | Freedom fighter Ram Singh Pathania | Cartoon Festival and many more.

I am pleased to release PreSense's 211th (September 2024) edition, which has rich and varied content.

Presently, the nation is debating Secularism as practised in India.





It is generally felt that the concept of secularism is misinterpreted to appease minorities towards vote bank politics. The majority of people get isolated due to the actions of some political leaders. In the Editorial, we have discussed how Dr Ambedkar perceived Secularism and its present status.





In the cover story, we feature an exclusive interview with a senior Chartered Accountant on the Indian economy, taxation, and its impact on the common man.

Other Highlights of this issue:





Triambak’s Prince cartoon

Freedom fighter Ram Singh Pathania

Youth Parliament at Dharapuram School

Book Launch at National Media Conference

Tribal Arts – Screen Pine Craft of Kerala

Australia’s three-tiered democracy

Global Warming





I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition, too. Kindly send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com so that our Editorial Board can examine your suggestions.





This edition can be downloaded from this link also





Please share this edition with your friends. I will catch up with you next month with more varied content.