202nd (Dec 2023) Edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on Parliament ruckus and suspension of 146 MPs + Cover Story on the impact of recent Assembly Elections 2023 + Anjali Mudra + Technology and Entertainment + Press and Registration Act 2023 + Freedom fighter Helen Lepcha + Review of PreSense Dec 2008 edition + Triambak's Prince cartoon + Announcement about Sansad Maha Ratna Awards

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I wish all the readers a very happy and prosperous New  Year 2024. I am also pleased to release the  202nd (Dec 2023)  edition of PreSense with rich content.
Highlights of this issue:


Triambak's Prince cartoon
Editorial: Prime Point Srinivasan writes on the Rucks in Parliament and the suspension of 146 MPs.
Cover Story: Well-known political analyst JVC Sreeram shares the impact of the recent Assembly Elections 2023.
Susan’s Musings – Anjali Mudra
Announcement about Sansad Maha Ratna Awards by Priyadharshni Rahul
From the archives – Sakthi Prasanna reviews the  Dec 2008 edition of PreSense
Media:  Ramesh Sundaram reviews the  Press and Registration Act 2023
Freedom Fighter: C Badri writes on Helen Lepcha of Sikkim
Guest Column: Sukruti Narayanan writes on the Technology and Entertainment

The  edition may be downloaded from  

I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition too. Kindly send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com so that our Editorial Board can examine your suggestions.  Please share this edition with your friends. I will catch up with you next month with more varied content.

