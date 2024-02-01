On behalf of the Editorial Board, The Editorial Board conveys the greetings for the 75th Republic Day to all our readers. I am also pleased to release the 203nd (Jan 2024) edition of PreSense with rich content.
Highlights of this issue:
Triambak Sharma's Prince cartoon
Ramesh Sundaram writes an editorial on Aditya L1
Prime Point Srinivasan writes the Cover Story: Consecration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and the history of 500-year dispute, ending in communal harmony and economic growth.
Susan’s Musings – Eating with the hands
Sakthi Prasanna reviews the PreSense Jan 2009 issue
Priyadharshni Rahul interviews Divya Miglani, a Professional Car Racer.
C Badri writes on Freedom Fighter: U Kiang Nangbah
The eMagazine may be downloaded from this link.
https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/
presense0124.pdf
I am happy to share with our readers that the 14th edition of the Sansad Ratna Awards will be held at New Delhi on February 17, 2024. This Award Scheme was started by Prime Point Foundation and the eMagazine PreSense on the suggestion of Dr Abdul Kalam to honour the top performing Parliamentarians.
I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition too. Kindly send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com so that our Editorial Board can examine your suggestions. Please share this edition with your friends. I will catch up with you next month with more varied content.
Jai Hind
