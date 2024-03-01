204th (Feb 2024) Wsiion | Comprehensive report on 14th Edition of Sansad Ratna Awards 2024 held at Delhi on Feb 17, 2024 to honour outstanding Parliamentarians of 17th Lok Sabha

We are delighted to announce the release of the 204th (Feb 2024) Edition of eMagazine PreSense.





PreSense was launched in March 2006 based on the suggestion of Dr Abdul Kalam to promote positive journalism. With this edition, we celebrate our 18-year journey in digital journalism. One of our key initiatives is the 'Sansad Ratna Awards', which recognizes the outstanding performance of Indian Parliamentarians.





In this edition, you will find a detailed report on the 14th Edition of the Sansad Ratna Awards 2024, which took place in New Delhi on February 17, 2024. We were honoured to have a photo session with the Hon'ble President of India and the Hon'ble Vice President of India after the Award ceremony. We encourage you to read this edition for the full report and share it with others.





You can also download this edition from the following link:





https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0224.pdf





Please watch the Award function













