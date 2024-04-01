I am happy to release the 205th (March 2024) edition of your eMagazine PreSense with rich content.

1. Editorial: Prime Point Srinivasan writes on the performance of the 17th Lok Sabha from the Government's perspective.

2. Cover Story: Prime Point Srinivasan analyses the achievements, criticisms and tasks ahead based on a decade of the Modi regime.

3. Special Analysis: A detailed analysis of the performance of Members of 17th Lok Sabha, sttewise, genderwise, agewise, and termwise.

4. Susan Musings: Susan Koshy writes on "Aditi Devo Bhava'.

5. From the Archives: A review of the March 2009 edition of PreSense

6. Indian express report featuring Priyadharshni Rahul, Editor

7. C Badri writes on Radharaman Saha, Freedom Fighter from Tiripura.

8. Prince cartoon.

I am confident that readers will continue to enjoy this edition too. This edition will be useful for all citizens to assess the performance of the 17th Lok Sabha.

