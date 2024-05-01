206th (April 2024) Edition of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial on the hardships faced by Loco Pilots + Cover Story on women in top management + many more

206th (April 2024) edition of eMagazine PreSense





PreSense sends warm greetings for May Day celebrations! 🌟





To commemorate this occasion, we're releasing an editorial and cartoon shedding light on the challenges encountered by Engine Drivers (Loco Pilots), such as lack of toilet facilities, prolonged working hours without breaks, and poor working conditions, etc.





In our Cover Story, Mrs. Srimathy Sridhar, recently retired Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank, along with our editorial team, discusses the current trends regarding women's employment opportunities and their reluctance to take on top management roles.





and more insightful articles!





https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0424.pdf





Please circulate among your contacts. Please send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com.





Prime Point Srinivasan

Mg. Editor

PeSense