215th (Jan 2025) edition of eMagazine PreSense - Editorial 1: New UGC draft regulations | Editorial 2 - Humility in Temporary Triumphs | Cover Story: Exclusive Ministry for Senior Citizens urged | Trump 2.0 | AI Trends in 2025 | Freedom fighter Tantia Bhil | Prince cartoon | AI workshop by DiJAI





On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to release the 215th (Jan 2025) edition, which has rich and varied content. I wish all readers a very happy and prosperous New Year 2025.

In this edition, we have written two Editorials. The first one is on the draft Regulations 2025 released by University Grants Commission. The second one is on the need of humility on everybody, when they get temporary triumphs.

Our Editor Priyadharshni Rahul had filed a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Government to create an exclusive Ministry for Senior Citizens. The Cover Story deals with the plight of Senior citizens in India.

Other Highlights

Prince cartoon

Workshops on AI by DiJAI

Ancient Indian Wisdom: Kumbha Mela

Launch of two eBooks

Review of Jan 2025 edition of PreSense

Freedom fighter of India: Tantia Bhil

Trump 2.0

AI trends in 2025

I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition, too. Kindly send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com so that our Editorial Board can examine your suggestions. Please share this edition with your friends. I will catch up with you next month with more varied content.

This edition can also be downloaded from\

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/ presense0125.pdf





Jai Hind