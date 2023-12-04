201st (Nov 2023) edition of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial on Israel-Hamas war + cover Story on hate speeches in Indian politics + Constitution Day celebrations + Interesting facts about Namaste + Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's other talents + Freedom fighter Matmur Jamoh + From the Archives Nov 2008 edition + Prince cartoon

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am happy to share the 201st edition of your eMagazine PreSense with its rich content as always.

After the successful launch of the 200th edition last month, we thought of introducing new columns to benefit the readers. From this edition, we will be reviewing the edition published 15 years ago in the corresponding month. In this edition, we start with the November 2008 edition of PreSense. Please read and enjoy.





We have also introduced a new series titled “Susan’s Musings”. Susan Koshy, our former editor-in-chief, will write monthly on any subject of interest.

Highlights of this issue:

Editorial: Israel–Ham by Hamas war by Ramesh Sundaram

Cover Story: Hate Speeches in Indian Politics by Prime Point Srinivasan

Dental Care and Dental Health - Interview with Dr Chandra Gupta by Priyadharshani Rahul

Constitution Day 2023 celebrations - Inter School competition and Interview with Dr S K Kharventhan

From the Archives – Nov 2008 edition

Susan’s Musings by Susan Koshy

Tribute to Asha Bhosle by Suparna Gangal

Freedom Fighter Matmur Jamoh by C Badri

I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition too. Kindly send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com so our Editorial Board can examine your suggestions. Please share this edition with your friends. I will catch up with you next month with more varied content.







