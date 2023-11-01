200th (Oct 2023) Edition of PreSense - A Milestone edition - Editorial and Cover Story: A walk down memory lane | Greeting messages from Dignitaries | Freedom fighter Maniram Dewan og North East | Prince cartoon





On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am very excited to release the milestone edition, that is the 200th edition of your eMagazine PreSense, This eMagazine started in March 2006 on the suggestion of Dr Abdul Kalam for positive journalism, in spite of all challenges has continuously published the editions on the first of every month with rich positive contents. This is the only digital magazine in India for a long time for positive journalism in a non-commercial manner, without advertisements, purely with voluntary support. I thank all the past and present editorial members and the readers for their sustained support.





Highlights of this edition:





1. Editorial and Cover Story: Prime Point Srinivasan and Editorial Team write about the the journey of PreSense over 17 plus years.





2. We conducted two events to celebrate the 200th edition. This edition carries the full details.





3. Messages received from Dignitaries





4. Brdri writes on the freedom fighter Maniram Dewan of North East.





5. Prince cartoon





We are confident that you will enjoy this edition too.









