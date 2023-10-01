199th (Sep 2023) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on Women Reservation Bill 2023 + Cover Story on Mugavari Foundation, which has supported 730 poor rural students for higher education + Launch of ebook on Artificial Intelligence: Challenges and Opportunities + Overview of Plagiarism + Freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu of North East + Prince cartoon.

We are pleased to share the 199th (Sep 2023) edition of your eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents We are pleased to inform our readers that our next October edition is the 200th edition and a milestone in the journey of our eMagazine PreSense.



Broadly this issue contains:

1. Editorial: Priyadharshni Rahul writes on the Womem Reservation Bill 2023.

2. Cover Story: Prime Point Srinivasan writes on the inspiring story of the Mugarai Foundation, which has supported 730 poor rural students for higher education.

3. Launch of eBook on "Artificial Intelligence: Challenges and Opportunities" published by Prime Point Foundation.

4. Announcement regarding the 200th Edition to be released in March 2023.

5. Guest Column: Prof. Prabhakar Krishnamurthy writes on Plagiarism and its impact.

6. C Badri writes on Rani Gaidinliu, a freedom fighter from North East.

7. Triambak's Prince cartoon.

This eMagazine can be downloaded from this link also. https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/ presense0923.pdf

