Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) added glory to India by landing the Chandrayaan 3 on the South Pole of the Moon successfully. To mark this proud moment, our cartoonist Triambak has drawn two cartoons to salute the ISRO team.





In August 2023, PreSense launched Part II of the eBook on “Freedom Fighters of India” from the main gate of the Andaman Cellular Jail.





Highlights of this issue:





Triambak 's Prince cartoons to honour ISRO (Two cartoons to honour ISRO)





Editorial: Prime Point Srinivasan writes on the achievements of ISRO scientists in launching the prestigious Chandrayaan.





Cover Story: Ramesh Sundaram writes "What is the limit to freedom of speech? Our Cover Story deals with the NewsClick controversy."





Review of Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 by Prime Point Srinivasan





Freedom fighters: C Badri writes on the freedom fighter Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna





Report on the eBook launch at Andaman Cellular Jail by Kuldeep Rai Sharma MP and the key note address by Dr KVS Gopalakrishnan IPS (Retd)





Sree Sreenivasan’s interview on Artificial intelligence by Dipti Kumar





Suparna Gangal writes on "A chance encounter with Vasanth Vaidya, the Calligrapher who handwrote the Indian Constitution in Hindi"





Jai Hind