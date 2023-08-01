197th (July 2023) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on Chandrayaan 3 + Cover Story on Uniform Civil Code + Freedom fighter Bagha Jatin + Announcement on the launch of eBook on Part II of freedom fighters of India from Andaman Cellular Jail + Prince Cartoon





On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am happy to share the 197th edition of your eMagazine PreSense with its rich content as always.

I am pleased to announce that Dipti Kumar (from US) and Suparna Gangal (from Pune) join the Editorial team as Associate Editors. They are senior media professionals. PreSense welcomes them on board.

I am also pleased to share with our readers that the Part II of the ebook on ‘Freedom Fighters of India’, published in this eMagazine will be released on 4th August 2023 from the corridors of Andaman Cellular Jail after paying respect to freedom fighters.

Highlights of this issue:

Prince cartoon

Editorial: The achievements of ISRO scientists in launching the prestigious Chandrayaan. Editorial deals with the future ISRO Chandrayaan projects.

Cover Story: Though Article 44 stipulates Uniform Civil Code as Directive Principle of the State, even after 75 years of Independence, it is not legislated. Now the discussions are going on whether UCC to be legislated or not. The Cover story discusses in depth the background details.

Freedom fighters: Bagha Jatin is featured.

This edition can also be downloaded from the link



https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/ presense0723.pdf



I am confident that readers will enjoy reading this edition too. Kindly send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com, so that our Editorial Board can examine your suggestions. Please share this edition with your friends. I will catch up with you next month with more varied content.