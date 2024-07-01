208th (June 2024) Edition of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial 1 - Challenges and opportunities before the ruling and opposition parties in 18th Lok Sabha | Editorial 2 - Three new criminal laws | Cover Story - Hanuman as a great communicator and relevance to modern-day governance | Sound Therapy| AI in Newsrooms | Freedom fighter Mangal Pandey | Prince cartoon and many more

I am pleased to release the 208th (June 2024) edition of PreSense with its rich content.

After the 2024 general elections, the President of India formed the 18th Lok Sabha, and all the new Members took the oath. Unlike the previous two Lok Sabhas, this Lok Sabha has a greater number of opposition members. Also, three new criminal laws will come into force on 1 July 2024. This edition carries two editorials due to the importance of the subjects.

Highlights of this issue:

Cover Story: Hanuman was the greatest communicator. The cover story deals with his first meeting with Lord Ram, Sita and Ravana and the relevance of his communication model for modern day governance.

Exclusive interview with Dr Sujata on the Sound Therapy. Dipti writes on Artificial Intelligence for newsrooms. Freedom fighter Mangal Pandey, who was the brain behind the 1857 revolution. Review of PreSense June 2009 issue Triambak’s Prince cartoon.





This edition can also be downloaded from