173rd (July 2021) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on High prices of fuels + Cover Story: Vedic vibrations stimulate the brain + Exclusive Interview with Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe MP + Cabinet reshuffle + The Olympics + Pegasus controversy + Princetoon

On behalf of the Editorial Board of eMagazine PreSense, I am pleased to release the 173rd (July 2021) edition broadly with the following contents.





Editor: T N Ashok wites on the high prices of petrol and diesel and the impact on the common man.





Cover Story : Prime Point Srinivasan writes on "Vedas, Vibrations and Brain". He brings out how vedic vibrations stimulate the brain. Please also watch the video interviews with experts.





Exclusive : Priyadharshni Rahul interviews Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe, Member of Parliament, Shirur (Maharashtra). Dr Amol explains how he supports his constituency people during the panbdemic time.





Guest Column, Naa. Vijayashankar, cyber law, cyber security and privacy expert writes about Pegasus spyware.





Nation: T N Ashok writes on the recent Cabinet expansion / resuffle by Prime Minister MOdi.





International : Srinivas Gopal writes on the interesting historic facts about the Olympics.





Triambak's Prince cartoon.





We are pleased to inform our readers that we have inducted new experts in the Editorial Board. Also, during July 2021, we celebrated 21st Anniversary of the Prime Point Foundation, Publisher of this eMagazine by launching two ebooks containing the selected Parliamentary speeches of two eminent Parliamentarians and Sansad Ratna Awardees. Details are given in the edition.





This edition can be downloaded from the following link too.

http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0721.pdf





