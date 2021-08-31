174th (August 2021) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on Parliament disruption + Cover Story on Talibans in Afghanistan + How to become Mobile Journalist + Olympics 2021 + Impact of 20 minutes Silence + Launch of eBooks + Prince Cartoon + Many more

On behalf of Editorial Board, we are pleased to release the 174th (August 2021) edition of PreSense (attached) broadly with the following contents:

1. Editorial: K. Srinivasan writes on the recent Parliament disruptions and suggestions to run the Parliament without disruptions.

2. Cover Story: T N Ashok writes on the recent Taliban issues in Afghanistan with background information. (Cover Story in two Parts)

3. Guest Column: Hema Rakesh, Popular TV anchor and Digital Journalist writes on how to become a mobile journalist.

4. Health: Internationally renowned Neurologist Dr A V Srinivasan explains in a video interview the health benefits (including stimulation of brain) if a person observes 20 minutes silence daily. A Must watch video.

5. International: Srinivas Gopal writes on the recently concluded Olympics 2020.

6. During August 2021, PreSense released two ebooks relating to outstanding Parliamentarians and also presented the Sansad Ratna Citation.

7. Triambak's Prince cartoon

Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) is organising 15th Communication Conclave on 17th and 18th Sep 2021 at Goa. Your eMagazine PreSense is the Digital Media Partner. We will cover the event in the next issue.

