175th (Sep 2021) edition of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial on 90 years old Tamil Magazine Kalaimagal + Launch of 175th edition of PreSense and Digest PreSense175 in 8 volumes + Mahakavi Bharatiyar + Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Conclave at Goa + Prince cartoon + many more

Dear Readers

We are happy to release the 175th edition (Sep 2021) of your eMagazine PreSense. This is a milestone event. This eMagazine started on the suggestion of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam in March 2006 for positive journalism as Digital-only-monthly-magazine is now dedicating the 175th edition to its readers. In an impressive Zoom event, this edition and a Digest of select articles published in the past editions in 8 volumes were released. The Digest, in 8 volumes viz. (1) Indian Heritage, (2) Spotlights on the histroy, (3) Media and Communication, (4) Politics and Governance, (5) Prince cartoons, (6) Science and Technology, (7) Health and (8) General and Exclusives can be downloaded from the links provided in this attached edition.

We are also happy to inform our readers that from this edition, we are including four more experts of different domains in the Editorial Board.

This 175th edition carries and editorial on the 90 years old Tamil Magazine Kalaimagal, which continues to maintain highest values and ethics. We have also carried a cover story on the 16 years journey of this eMagazine PreSense.

During September, 2021, the country celebrated the 100th Memorial day of Mahakavi Subramania Bharatiyar, nationally renowned poet, social reformer and freedom fighter. During this year when are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav, we will be carrying one article every month on the freedom fighters, starting from Mahakavi Bharatiyar in this issue.

Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) conducted 15th Communication Conclave at Goa with many leading communication experts participating in the event. Your eMagazine PreSense was a Digital Media Partner for the event. We carry a brief note on the event.

As usual Triambak presents his Prince cartoon.

This edition can be downloaded from the link

www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0921.pdf

We are confident that you will enjoy this edition too. Kindly share this edition with your contacts. Please also send us your feedbak to editor@corpezine.com.

PreSense greets all readers a happy Navratri and dussehra celebrations.