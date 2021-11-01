176th (Oct 2021) edition of PreSense | Editorial on 'Role of civil society in strengthening democracy' + Cover story on 'Managing Mobile Addiction'+ How to become a professional anchor + Tributes to RK Laxman + Health ID card + What is 5G + Dr Champakaraman Pillai, who coined the word Jai Hind + many more

On behalf of Editorial Board of PreSense, I wish all the readers and their family members, a very happy Diwali. May this festival bring all prosperity to citizens and nation.

1. Editorial : Prime Point Srinivasan writes on "Role of Civil Society in strengthening Indian democracy'

2. Cover Story : Priyadharshni Rahul writes on the 'Mobile addiction'.

3. Tribute: Editorial team pays tributes to legendary cartoonist R K Laxman. Triambak Sharma pays tributes to R K Laxman through a cartoon.

4. Amrit Mahotsav: C Badri writes about Dr Champakaraman Pillai, who coined the word Jai Hind.

5. Exclusive Interview : Nandini Alagar interviews Hema Rakesh, a popular TV achnor on "how to become a professional anchor".

6. Health: Prof. Dr Jagannathan writes on the Health ID Card, announced recently by the Prime Minister.

7. Technology: Srinivas Gopal writes on the interesting aspects of 5G.

