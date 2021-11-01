Monday, November 1, 2021

176th (Oct 2021) edition of PreSense | Editorial on 'Role of civil society in strengthening democracy' + Cover story on 'Managing Mobile Addiction'+ How to become a professional anchor + Tributes to RK Laxman + Health ID card + What is 5G + Dr Champakaraman Pillai, who coined the word Jai Hind + many more

On behalf of Editorial Board of PreSense, I wish all the readers and their family members, a very happy Diwali.  May this festival bring all prosperity to citizens and nation.

I am pleased to attach the 176th (October 2021) edition eNagazube PreSense broadly with the following contents.

1.  Editorial : Prime Point Srinivasan writes on "Role of Civil Society in strengthening Indian democracy'

2.  Cover Story :  Priyadharshni Rahul writes on the 'Mobile addiction'. 

3.  Tribute:  Editorial team pays tributes to legendary cartoonist R K Laxman.  Triambak Sharma pays tributes to R K Laxman through a cartoon.

4.  Amrit Mahotsav:  C Badri writes about Dr Champakaraman Pillai, who coined the word Jai Hind.

5.  Exclusive Interview :  Nandini Alagar interviews Hema Rakesh, a popular TV achnor on "how to become a professional anchor".

6.  Health:  Prof. Dr Jagannathan writes on the Health ID Card, announced recently by the Prime Minister.

7.  Technology:  Srinivas Gopal writes on the interesting aspects of 5G.

We are confident that the readers will find this editon interesting.  This can be downloaded from the link.

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense1021.pdf

Please share this edition with your contacts.  Please send us your feedback to editor@corpezine.com.

