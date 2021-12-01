177th (Nov 2021) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on Repeal of Farm Laws and Lessons to be learnt + Cover Story on Climate change and global warming + Nobel Prize 2021 + Story of Rani Abbakka + Crypto currency regulation + Constitution Day celebration + Prince cartoon + Digital Media Conclave 2021 announcement

On behalf of the Editorial Board of PreSense, I am pleased to release the 177th (Nov 2021) edition of your eMagazine PreSense.
Digital Journalists Association of India (DiJAI), one of our flagship initiatives, is organsing a three-day online Conclave titled "Digital Media Conclave 2021". Policy Makers and eminent experts are sharing their views.. The conclave is scheduled from 2nd Dec to 3th Dec 2021 between 3 PM and 5 PM daily. More details available at http://dmc2021.dijai.in and interested can register their names. No participation charges.
177th (Nov 2021) edition of PreSense broadly contains the following:
Editorial : K. Srinivasan writes on the Lessons to be learnt from the recent announcement of the Prime Minister repealing the Farm laws.
Cover Story : In two parts. Dr Sudarshan Padmanabhan and Ramesh Sundaram write on Climate change and global warming with the list of natural disasters attacking India in the past ten years.
Freedom fighters : Coothoor Badri writes on the first woman freedom fighter Rani Abbakka of Ullal (Karnataka).
Technology : Naa. Vijayashankar (Guest Column) writes on the proposed crypto currency legislation and its impact.
International: Prof. Dr R Jagannathan writes on the Nobel Prize 2021 and the details of countries which are winning more Prizes.
Constitution Day: The details of Constitution Day celebrations held by PreSense and its initiatives both offline and online.
Cartoon : As usual Triambak Sharma comes out with his humourous Prince cartoon.
I am confident that you will enjoy this edition too. This edition can also be downloaded from the following link.
Please share with your contacts. You may kindly send your feedback to us at editor@corpezine.com.
