178th (Dec 2021) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on Gen Bipin Rawat + Cover Story on Brain drain, an Analysis + Parliament Winter Session 2021 Review + Story on Birsa Munda, freedom fighter + Sansad Ratna Awards announcement + A short story + Prince cartoon

On behalf of the Editorial Board of eMagazine PreSense, I wish all the readers a very happy and prosperous New Year 2022.





We are pleased to release the 178th (Dec 2021) edition of PreSense broadly with the following contents.





1. Editorial : Srinivas Gopal pays homage on behalf of PreSense to Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 other martyrs who died in the helicopter crash recently.





2. Cover Story : Priyadharshni Rahul analyses the reasons behind the brain drain and why brilliant brains are leaving the country. She also analyses as to why India is not able to produce any global product.





3. Nation: Prime Point Srinivasan analyses the performance of the functioning of the Parliament upto Winter Session 2021.





4. Nation: C Badri writes on Birsa Munda, a tribal freedom fighter





5. Short Story: Ramesh Sundaram writes a humourous short story. (First time PreSense carries a short story)





6. Prince cartoon and the announcement about Cartoon exhibition





7. Announcement about 12th edition of Sansad Ratna Awards function.





We are confident that readers will continue to enjoy this edition too. This edition can be downloaded from the following link also.

http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense1221.pdf?i=1



