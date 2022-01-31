179th (Jan 2022) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Republic Day Special Edition | Editorial on PM Modi's breach of security + Cover Story on making of Indian Constitution + Exciting story of Arya Bhashyam who hoisted Indian tri-colour at Fort. St. George, Madras on 26th Jan 1932 + Remembering Madame Bhikaji Cama who hoisted Indian Flag in foriegn soil in 1907 + Many more.

Dear Readers

We are pleased to release the 179th (Jan 2022) edition of your eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents. As the nation celebrated 73rd Republic Day on 26th Jan, this issue is a Republic Day Special Edition.

Editorial : Priyadharshni Rahul writes on the recent breach of security during PM Modi's visit to Punjab recently and the need to fix accountability.

Cover Story: Prime Point Srinivasan writes on the making of Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly and interesting facts.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav : Prime Point Srinivasan writes on the exciting story of Arya Bhashyam, 25 year old freedom fighter, who hoisted Indian Tricolour on 26th Jan 1932 at the prestigious 148 feet flagpost at Fort. St. George, Madras bringing down the Union Jack.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav: C Badri writes on the interesting story of Madame Bhikaji Cama, who hoisted the Indian Flag in foreign soil, way back in 1907.

Triambak's Prince cartoon

We are confident that you will continue to enjoy this edition too. This edition may be downloaded from the following link also.

http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0122.pdf?i=1

Please send us your feedback to editor@corpezine.com. Please share this edition with your contacts.



