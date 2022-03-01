180th (Feb 2022) Edition of eMagazine PreSense |Editorial on the functioning of Part one of Budget Session 2022 + Coover Story on Research in Education + Sansad Ratna 2022 announcement + Air India back with TATAs + Short story on foregtfulness + Freedom fighter Rani Velu Nachiyar Prince cartoon.

We are pleased to release / attach the 180th edition of your eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents.

1. Editorial : Prime Point Srinivasan writes a review on the recently concluded Part one of the Budget Session 2022. This is one of the productive sessions.

2. Cover Story : Prof. Dr R Jagannathan writes on the research in Indian education system.

3. T N Ashok writes on TATAs gettubg back Air India after 70 years.

4. C Badri writes on Veeramangai Rani Velu Nachiyar, the freedom fighter.

5. Ramesh Sundaran writes a humourous short story on forgetfulness.

6. Triambak's Prince cartoon

We are pleased to inform our readers that Sansad Ratna Awatds 2022 function is scheduled on 26th March 2022 at Delhi. The Jury Committee has announced the list of nominated awardees. This Award to honour top performing Parliamentarians and Standing Committees was instituted by Prime Point Foundation and your eMagazine PreSense in 2010 on the suggestion of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. This edition gives more details.

We are confident that you will continue to enjoy this edition too. You may also download this edition from the link

http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0222.pdf?i=1

Please share this edition with your contacts. Please send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com.