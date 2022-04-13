181st (March 2022) edition of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial appealing not to disrupt Question Hour and Zero Hour | Report on 12th edition of Sansad Ratna Awards 2022 | Review of Parliamentary proceedings Budget Session 2022 | Prince cartoon

Sansad Ratna Awards 2022 event was held on 26th March at Delhi. This issue is delayed to cover the event with video links. Regret for the delay. However, the April 2022 issue will be released as usual on 30th April.

We are pleased to release the 181st (March 2022) edition of PreSense broadly with the following contents:

1. Editorial : Prime Point Srinivasan makes an appeal to all Parliamentarians not to disrupt the Question Hour and Zero Hour, as they are meant for taking up issues relating to the common man.

2. Cover Story: Priyadharshni Rahul provides the highlights of the 12th edition of Sansad Ratna Awards 2022 function held at New Delhi on 26th March.

3. Nation : Srinivas Gopal reviews the performance of Parliamentary proceedings of Budget Session 2022.

4. Triambak's Prince cartoon

