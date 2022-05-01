182nd (April 2022) edition of eMagazine PreSense - Editorial on leadership vacuum in Indian politics + Cover Story on Exclusive interview with Supriya Sule MP + How the bills get introduced and passed in Parliament? + Review of Parliament functioning + Alluri Sitarama Raju, freedom fighter + Book Reviews + Prince cartoon.





Akshaya Tritiya and Ramzan Greetings to all our readers.

I am pleased to release the 182nd (April 2022) edition of our eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents.

1. Editorial : Prime Point Srinivasan writes on the leadership vacuum in politics. He analyses whether the youngsters are encouraged in politics.

2. Cover Story : Exclusive interview with Smt. Supriya Sule MP - In conversation with Priyadharshni Rahul.

3. Guest Column : Srinivasa Prabhu writes on the procedures for introducing a bill in Parliament. He also quotes an interesting episode in the fourth Lok Sabha.

5. Srinivas Gopal analysies the performance of Parliament.

6. Badri writes on the freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Besides, we have book reviews and Prince cartoon. I am confident that you will enjoy this edition too. Kindly share this edition with interested persons. This edition can also be downloaded from:

http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0422.pdf?i=1