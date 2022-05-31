183rd (May 2022) Edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on the release of Rajiv killer by Supreme Court + Cover Story on ancient Indian scriptures and modern science + Special needs children + Freedom fighter Durgabai Deshmukh + Artificial Intelligence + Prince cartoon

Editorial team of eMagazine PreSense is pleased to release the 183rd (May 2022) edition broadly with the following contents:

1. Editorial : K. Srinivasan writes on the impact of the release of Rajiv killer Perarivalan by the Supreme Court and the legal implications in future.

2. Cover Story : Prof. Dr R Jagannathan writes on the ancient Indian scriptures and the modern science.

3. Guest Column : Poornima Premchandran writes on the Special needs children and the role of the society.





4. C Badri writes on the freedom fighter Durgabai Deshmukh.

5. Srinivas Gopal writes on Artificial Intelligence and its impact in future.

6. Triambak's Prince cartoon.

This edition can also be downloaded from the following link.

http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0522.pdf?i=1

We are confident, all our readers will enjoy reading the current edition. Please share this with your contact. Please send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com



