184th (June 2022) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on Confusion over Agnipath + Cover Story on Presidential Election 2022 + Yoga Day - Importance of Mudra + Kittur Rani Chennamma + Virtual and Augmented Reality + Announcement about National Media Conference 2022 + many more

The Editorial Board of eMagazine PreSense is pleased to release the 184th (June 2022) edition of PreSense





1. Editorial: Prime POint Srinivasan writes on why there was a confusion in the Agnipath Scheme, leading to protests and damage to public properties.





2. Cover Story: Ramesh Sundaram writes on the Presidential Election 2022 and the procedures.





3. Guest Column: Coinciding with the Yoga Day, we are bringing out an exclusive interview with Yogacharyan Shri Suresh Veera on the basics of Yoga and Mudras.





4. C Badri writes on the life of freedom fighter Kittur Rani Chennamma.





5. Srinivas Gopal writes on Virual and Augmented Reality (VR and AR), the emerging technologies.





6. Triambak Sharma's Prince Cartoon





There is an announcement about National Media Conference 2022 organised by Media Wing of Brahma Kumaris at Shanthivan, Abul Road. Those who are interested may kindly register as per details given in the announcement.





This edition can be downloaded from this link also.







