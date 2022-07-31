185th (July 2022) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on Dyunastic Politics in India | Cover Story on National Cadet Corps | Yoga Mudra Part II | Begum Hazrat Mahal | Abortion laws in US and India | Stress Management | Report on PreSense activities

On behalf of Editorial Team, I am pleased to release the 185th (July 2022) edition of your eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents:

Editorial : Prime Point Srinivasan writes on the current position of dynastic politics in Indian democracy and its future.

Cover Story: Dr Ashok Pandey writes about National Cadet Corps (NCC) and how this organisation silently develops character and patriotism among students.

Guest Column : Yogacharyan Suresh Veera writes the Part II on Yoga Mudra.

Health: Ramesh Sundaram writes on the stress management and how to manage the stress.

Nation: C Badri writes on Begum Hazrat Mahal, one of the freedom fighters.

International : T N Ashok writes on the recent US Supreme Court judgement on abortion laws in comparison with Indian laws.

Triambak's cartoon character Prince, launched by Dr Abdul Kalam on 24th July 2008 enters 15th year. Also Prime Pointy Foundation entered 23rd year. We have included reports on therse. Also a new team for Sansad Ratna Awards Committee is also announced.

This edition may also be downloaded from the link

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0722.pdf

We are confident that you will continue to enjoy this edition too. Kindly share this edition with your contacts. Please send your feedback to editor@corpezine.com.



