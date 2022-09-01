186th (August 2022) edition of eMagazine PreSense | Editorial on disruption and unparlamentary behaviour of Members in the Parliament + Cover Story on the role of media during freedom struggle + Discussion on Media entreporeneurship + Freedom fighters Veerapandia Kattabomman and Sidhu Murmu brothers + PreSense book launch + Prince cartoon

We are pleased to release the 186th (August 2022) edition of eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents.
Editorial : Prime Point Srinivasan writes on the continuing unparliamentary behaviour of a few Parliamentarians leading to disruption of the Houses without transacting any legislative business.
Cover Story : Ramesh Sundaram writes on the role of media during the freedom struggle.
Media : Premshankar, Vinoth and Dipti bring out the gist of online discussions organised by DiJAI on Media and entrepreneurship.
C Badri writes on the contributions made by freedom fighters Veerapandia Kattabomman and Sidhu Murmu brothers.
Editorial Team of PreSense is pleased to inform the readers that on 15th August 2022, we released a book at Chennai, compilation of articles on freedom fighters published in PreSense. Also on the same day, PreSense and Next Gen Political Leaders (NGPL) launched at Delhi a new campaign "My Nation; My Pride" exclusive for students. Details are given in this edition.
As usual Triambak's Prince cartoon entertains our readers.
