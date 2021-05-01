170th (April 2021) edition of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial on Cash-for-votes in the Assembly elections + Cover Story on recent regulations for social media + Managing Autism (tips for parents) + Beware: Domain spoofing, another phishing attack + Net4India stops services to all the domains + many more.

We are pleased to release the 170th (April 2021) of our eMagazine PreSense broadly with the followinbg contents:

1. Editorial : K. Srinivasan writes on cash-for-votes in the recent Assembly elections and also the results of the online survey conducted PreSense after the elections.

2. Cover Story : K. Srinivasan and V Rajendran write on the recent regulations for social media and OTT platforms and the legal posit6ion.

3. Health : Susan Koshy writes in details about the Autism and the role of parents based on the conversation with Dr A V Srinivasan and a parent Mrs Kamakshi.

4. Technology : V Rajendran writes on the Domain spoofing and tips to protect the users.

5. Guest Column : Naa Vijayashankar (Naavi) writes on the impact of Net4India's stopping the services to domain customers.

6. Triambak's Prince cartoon.

We are confident that all readers will continue to enjoy this edition too. This edition can be downloaded from the following link.

http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0421.pdf

Please share this edition with your contacts.



