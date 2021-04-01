169th (March 2021) edition of eMagazine PreSense: Editorial on the urgent need for Electoral Reforms + 11th edition of Sansad Ratna Awards + 12 years of journey of Sansad Ratna Awards

We are pleased to attach herewith the 169th (March 2021) edition.

11th Edition of Sansad Ratna Awards was held at Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. Ten top performing Parliamentarians were honoured with Sansad Ratna Awards.

Shri Sunil Arora (Hon'ble Chief Election Commissioner of India), Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal (Hon'ble MoS, Parliamentary Affairs) and Justice Shri A K Patnaik (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India) were the Chief Guests.

This edition contains the complete report of the event, including the details of the speeches, awardees, links, etc.

We also carry an Editorial on the urgent need for Electoral Reforms.

