168th (Feb 2021) edition of eMagazine PreSense : Editorial on the growing trends of celebration of negativity + Cover Story on Satellite Navigation + Performance of MPs and Parliament upto Part I of Budget Session 2021 and many more

168th (Feb 2021) edition of your eMagazine PreSense broadly with the following contents.

1. Editorial : K. Srinivasan writes on the growing trend of celebrating negativity and its impact.

2. Cover Story : Susan Koshy and V Rajendran write on "Satellite Navigation" and the interesting facts.

3. Anecdote : T N Ashok writes on his meeting various gangsters as a journalist.

4. National : K. Srinivasan writes on the performance of the MPs and the Parliament up to the end of first part of the Budget Session 2021.

5. Triambak's Prince cartoon.

This edition may be downloaded from the following link.

http://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0221.pdf?i=1

We are also pleased to inform you that 11th edition of Sansad Ratna Award function will be held on 20th March 2021 at Delhi. Due to covid situation, the function will be held with restricted audience. We plan live streaming of the event.

Kindly send us your feedback to editor@corpezine.com and share this edition with your contacts.



