220th (June 2025) Edition of eMagazinePreSense: Editorial on Rajaji's Peace Mission Legacy of 1962 and its relevance today | Cover Storeis : Exclusive interviews with Dr Medha Kulkari MP and Shri Naresh Ganpat Mhaske, both Sansad Ratna Award winning MPs | Freedom fighter Matu Ram Huda | Mentoship | Prince cartoon

Dear Reader,

 

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to present the 220th (July 2025) edition of PreSense, featuring another rich array of meaningful content.

 

·         This month’s Editorial revisits Rajaji’s forgotten peace mission, urging a revival of India’s moral leadership on the global stage. His vision for disarmament and diplomacy holds deep relevance in today’s conflicted world.

·         We feature exclusive interviews with two Sansad Ratna Awardees:

o    Dr Medha Kulkarni MP – Advocate for women’s empowerment and cultural preservation.

o    Naresh Mhaske MP – From slum roots to Parliament, committed to urban development.

·         Other highlights in this edition include:

o    Prince cartoon

o    Freedom Fighter – A tribute to Matu Ram Huda, a heroic figure from Haryana.

o    Mentorship Feature – From Krishna to co-creation, how mentorship evolves in today’s world.

o    Podcasts – AI-generated episodes featuring this month’s cover stories.

o    Time Capsule – Revisiting our 2010 edition on financial literacy.

o    Sansad Ratna Awards 2025 – Ceremony details and announcement of awardees.

As always, we value your feedback at editor@corpezine.com and encourage you to share PreSense with your network.


Download from the link

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense0625.pdf

 

See you next month with more inspiring content.


