226th (Dec 2025) Edition of eMagazine PreSense | HAPPY NEW YEAR | Editorial on the perils of Impeachment notice given by INDIA Bloc + Cover Story on the celebrations of 20th Anniversary of PreSense and 10th Anniversary of DiJAI + Review of Winter Session 2025 + Freedom fighter Pherozeshah Mehta + Prince cartoon

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I extend warm Greetings to the New Year 2026. May God bless our nation and citizens for all prosperity.

On behalf of the Editorial Board, I am pleased to present the 226th (Dec 2025) edition of PreSense, featuring another rich array of meaningful content.

During this month, more than 100 Members of Parliament belonging to the INDIA Bloc have submitted an ‘Impeachment notice’ To the Speaker of Lok Sabha against Justice G R Swaminathan for a judgement in favour of Hindu devotees. The editorial discusses the vote-bank politics behind this Impeachment Notice and its impact on the Judiciary.

PreSense celebrated its 20th Anniversary, and DiJAI celebrated its 10th Anniversary on 6th December 2025. Cover Story deals with the full report on the event.

Other Highlights:

Prince Cartoon

Freedom Fighter Pherozeshah Mehta

Review of the Dec 2010 edition of PreSense

Report on the Panel Discussion on the Impact of AI on Media

Download from

https://www.prpoint.com/ezine/presense1225.pdf

As always, we value your feedback at editor@corpezine.com and encourage you to share PreSense with your network.



