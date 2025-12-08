 20th Anniversary of eMagazine PreSense and 10th Anniversary of Digital Journalists Associaiton of India DiJAI

20th Anniversary of digital-only eMagazine PreSense and 10th Anniversary of Digital Journalists Association of India (DiJAI) were celebrated on 6th December 2025 at Hotel Palmgrove.

Hon’ble Justice Dr T N Vallinayagam, (Former Judge of Madras High Court), R Lakshmipathy (Joint Director, Dinamalar) and R Bhagwan Singh (Senior Journalist and former Editor of Deccan Chronicle) were the Chief Guests. R Nurullah, Co-Chairman of DiJAI welcomed the gathering. The meeting was attended by eminent persons of the city. Prime Point Srinivasan invited some of the persons who helped PreSense in early days to be honoured by the Chief Guest. Priyadharshni Rahul, Editor of PreSense and President of DiJAI anchored the event. C Badri, Editor-in-Chief of PreSense, proposed the vote of thanks.

Two books, a compilation of articles published in PreSense and two AI applications were launched.

The entire proceedings can be watched in this video.

https://youtu.be/6j2V80WfCMU





Earlier, a panel discussion was held on the topic “Impact of AI on Media”. V Prem Shanker (Senior Executive Editor of Puthiya Thalaimurai TV), D Suresh Kumar (Deputy Resident Editor of The Hindu), Prof. Sudarshan Padmanabhan (Professor at IIT Madras) and Rahena Ameer (An AI enthusiast at London and Former Councillor of London City Corporation) were the expert panelists. Priyadharshni Radhul moderated the entire panel discussion.

The entire panel discussion can be watched in the following link.

https://youtu.be/5Oy8O0XmYcc





Dinamalar also carried this event live in their YouTube Channel. Please visit this link

https://www.youtube.com/live/tuLahn5jxBM

The Photographs of the entire event can be watched in this link.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/NHAPR4bvAba3Axgx8